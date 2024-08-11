Cyclones Win Game One of Sunday's Doubleheader, 4-2

BROOKLYN,NY - The Cyclones took Game One of Sunday's doubleheader by the score of 4-2 over the Hudson Valley Renegades. The 'Clones scored two in the sixth and a pair in the seventh to crawl back from an early 2-0 hole to get the win.

Dakota Hawkins made the start for Brooklyn and tossed 5.2 solid frames, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out five, but did not factor in the decision. Ryan Ammons (2-0) closed out the win with 1.1 scoreless frames, striking out two of the four batters he faced to collect the win.

Hudson Valley jumped out to an early lead when back-to-back doubles from Omar Martinez and Dylan Jasso in the top of the 2nd put runners on second and third with nobody out before Jackson Castillo supplied an RBI groundout that made it 1-0 in favor of the Renegades.

After a scoreless third, Jace Avina cracked his 10th home run of the season to lead off the top of the fourth and extend the Hudson Valley lead to 2-0.

That how it would stay until the bottom of the fifth when the Cyclones bats finally came to life. Renegades starter Cade Smith retired the first 14 batters he faced before Jefrey De Los Santos worked a two-out walk in the bottom of the fifth and William Lugo followed with a monstrous two-run home run over the video board in left-centerfield to knot things up at 2-2.

In the bottom of the sixth, the 'Clones would take the lead for good when Kevin Villavicencio scored on a wild pitch that made it 3-2. D'Andre Smith tacked on an insurance run with an RBI single that made the final score 4-2.

The Cyclones and Renegades will square off in Game Two of Sunday's twin-bill starting at 3:20 PM.

