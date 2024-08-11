Renegades Swept in Double Dip Sunday

Brooklyn, N.Y. (Aug. 11, 2024) - The Hudson Valley Renegades were swept by the Brooklyn Cyclones in a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon at Maimonides Park, falling 4-2 in the first game and 3-1 in the second.

In game one, Cade Smith was impressive in his High-A debut for the Renegades, retiring the first 14 batters he faced. The right-hander allowed just one hit in 4.2 innings while striking out five. The only two baserunners that reached against Smith came with two outs in the fifth.

The Renegades got on the board first when Omar Martinez doubled to lead off the top of the second, and Dylan Jasso advanced Martinez to third with a double of his own. An RBI groundout by Jackson Castillo brought him home to make it 1-0.

Jace Avina added to the Renegades lead with a solo home run in the top of the fourth, his 10th home run of the season. He is the second active Hudson Valley player to reach double-digit long balls this season, joining Martinez, who leads the club with 13.

Brooklyn broke through against Smith in the bottom of the fifth. Jefrey De Los Santos walked with two outs, before William Lugo tied the game with a two-run homer in the next at-bat. Lugo's home run was the first hit of the day for Brooklyn.

The Cyclones went in front in the bottom of the sixth when Kevin Villavicencio led off with a single and eventually came home on a wild pitch by Hueston Morrill. D'Andre Smith drove in Chris Suero with a single to put Brooklyn in front 4-2. Ryan Ammons secured the final four outs to finish off the win for the Cyclones.

In game two, the Cyclones opened the scoring in the third. Suero singled with one out before Junior Tilien hit a two-run homer to put Brooklyn ahead. The long ball marked the first earned runs allowed by Trent Sellers in 30.2 innings.

In the fourth Hudson Valley cut the deficit to 2-1. Antonio Gomez walked with two outs and reached second on a balk. Castillo then ripped a double to center to score Gomez. It was his second RBI hit in the last two days.

Brooklyn added to their lead in the sixth. A Kellum Clark single and Lugo double put runners at second and third, setting up Christian Pregent for a sacrifice fly to center, bringing home to Clark to make it 3-1.

The Cyclones bullpen held the Renegades scoreless after the fourth. After Hudson Valley had the tying run at second in the fourth, they were unable to get a runner on base the rest of the way.

Hudson Valley returns home to begin a 13-game homestand on Tuesday, Aug. 13 as they welcome in the Hickory Crawdads, the High-A affiliate of the 2023 World Series Champion Texas Rangers, to Heritage Financial Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

Renegades Record:

55-51, 22-19

