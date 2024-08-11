Schreffler Homers, Boyd Has Four Hits, Claws Roll to 9-4 Sunday Win in Wilmington

August 11, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







WILMINGTON, DE - Troy Schreffler homered and the BlueClaws cruised to a 9-4 win over Wilmington on Sunday in the final game of their series at Frawley Stadium. Jersey Shore took four of six in the series from the Blue Rocks.

Schreffler's home run, a three run shot in the fifth inning, was his seventh of the year and third on the 12 game trip.

Jersey Shore took a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning. Aidan Miller's RBI single brought in Emaarion Boyd to open the scoring and Miller would later come in on a wild pitch. Jersey Shore added three more in the third inning on RBI hits from Keaton Anthony, Felix Reyes, and Jared Thomas for a 5-0 lead.

Miller added an RBI single in the fourth before Wilmington got two back off Braydon Tucker.

Schreffler's home run made it 9-2 and blew the game open.

Tucker (1-1) gave up two runs in five innings and earned his first BlueClaws win. Jack Dallas, Chuck King, and Paxton Thompson all threw scoreless innings in relief for the BlueClaws.

Miller, Boyd, and Trent Farquhar all stole bases for Jersey Shore in the win. Boyd had four hits, two of which were doubles. Miller, Anthony, Reyes, Farquhar, and Thomas all had two hits for the BlueClaws. Jersey Shore had 15 hits in the win as a team.

The BlueClaws return home on Tuesday to start a six game series with Winston-Salem.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.