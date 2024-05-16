Tourists and Emperors Split Twin Bill

May 16, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE- The Asheville Tourists and the Rome Emperors each picked up a win on Thursday night with a double-header split. Rome won the first game 6-1 and Asheville owned the second game with a 12-1 final score. The series is knotted up at two games apiece.

The Tourists lone run in Game One came on a first inning RBI single by Logan Cerny. Asheville had more scoring opportunities but were unable to push runners across. Rome meanwhile plated a pair of unearned runs in the first, added one more in the second, and rallied with two outs for three runs in the fourth. The final score was not indicative of how close Game One actually was.

In Game Two, the score was very accurate for how one-sided of a contest it was. The Tourists scored seven runs in the bottom of the first inning and added four more in the second. Jeron Williams hit a leadoff Home Run and a three-run double both in the first frame. Luis Encarnacion, Garret Guillemette, and Anthony Sherwin all delivered RBI singles in the rally.

Yamal Encarnacion clubbed a three-run double in the second inning for his first hit with Asheville. Sherwin added a Sac Fly in the sixth for good measure. Jose Guedez spun five strong innings to earn the win. Guedez limited the Emperors to one run and struck out six. Deury Carrasco reeled off two scoreless innings in relief.

The same two teams are right back in action Friday night with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm ET.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.