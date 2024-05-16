Renegades Victoriuos Over BlueClaws, 8-5

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades continued to roll on Thursday night in a 8-5 win, winning their fourth consecutive game and third in a row against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws. Jared Serna and Jace Avina each homered for Hudson Valley in the win.

In the first, Roc Riggio walked, and Serna singled to put runners at first and second. A Jesus Rodriguez double drove in Riggio. Omar Martinez then reached on an error by Jersey Shore first baseman Leandro Pineda, scoring Serna and advancing Rodriguez to third and Martinez to second. A balk allowed Rodriguez to score, and a Nelson Medina single later in the frame brought home Martinez to make it 4-0 after one inning.

Riggio led off the second with a double, which was followed by a two-run shot for Jace Avina into left, his third home run of the year, putting Hudson Valley up 6-0. Avina extended his 22-game on-base streak, tied for the longest stretch in the South Atlantic League. Riggio was on base three times in the game, with a double, single, and walk.

Renegades starter Jackson Fristoe struck out a season-high five batters in 3+ innings of work.

In the fourth, Bryan Rincon walked in front of Otto Kemp, who hit an RBI double to get the Blue Claws on the board. Leading off the fifth William Bergolla singled, and Justin Crawford reached on an error. Rincon then proceeded to launch a three-run homer to right, cutting the deficit to 6-4.

Jersey Shore drew a run closer in the sixth. After Hendry Mendez walked, Erick Brito notched an RBI double to get the BlueClaws within 6-5.

In the sixth, Serna launched a solo home run to left-center, his sixth of the season and first at Heritage Financial Park. Avina doubled in the ensuing at-bat, and an RBI single from Rafael Flores later in the inning made it 8-5.

Mason Vinyard and Joel Valdez combined for 4.1 innings of one-run ball out of the bullpen to finish the game, allowing just three hits.

The Renegades have put together four consecutive games of 8-or-more hits during their win streak, and have eight-or-more runs in all three games vs. Jersey Shore.

Hudson Valley will look to secure a series win tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m., with coverage beginning with the the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show starting at 6:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. Sebastian Keane will start for the Renegades (1-3, 6.12), while Eiberson Castellano (1-1, 3.32) will throw for the BlueClaws.

18-15

