BlueClaws Charities, New Jersey Natural Gas to Give Four Scholarships as Part of Copa de la Diversión Program

May 16, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - BlueClaws Charities and New Jersey Natural Gas have come together once again on a scholarship program in conjunction with the team's Medusas de Jersey Shore brand and Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión initiative.

"Copa de la Diversión," or "Fun Cup," is a season-long event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with participating teams' local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities. As part of the program, the BlueClaws become the Medusas de Jersey Shore at select games during the season.

New Jersey Natural Gas, through BlueClaws Charities, will hand out four scholarships, each worth $500 to four different Hispanic high school seniors in Ocean or Monmouth Counties to be used as part of a continuation of their education.

"We are grateful to once again partner with New Jersey Natural Gas and award scholarships to four deserving high school seniors," said Jim McNamara, Executive Director of BlueClaws Charities. "We received great support and interest in this process last year and we are excited to help four deserving students continue their education."

"Our company is committed to helping build a culture where all people are treated with dignity and respected for their unique, individual perspectives," said Maria Diaz, director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at New Jersey Resources. "We're excited to work in our communities to advance this cause through this scholarship program and recognizes the potential of young people in our communities."

Applicants are instructed to fill out this form (click here for the online application). The application requires a one-page essay on the student's background, goals for the future and how the scholarship would help them achieve their goals. Applicants are also required to share a letter(s) of recommendation from a teacher, coach counselor, or member of the community.

Applicants will be judged on both academic effort and character. Four winners will be selected, two male and two female Hispanic high school seniors from Monmouth & Ocean Counties. Winners will be honored on the field before the Medusas de Jersey Shore game on August 15th in a special ceremony with representatives from BlueClaws Charities and New Jersey Natural Gas.

All scholarship applications are due by Monday, June 17th.

The BlueClaws will become the Medusas de Jersey Shore on two more occasions this year: Friday, May 31st and Thursday, August 15th. At these games, the BlueClaws wear special jerseys to become the Medusas de Jersey Shore. There are also food and drink specials, music, and the team celebrates the best of Hispanic culture and heritage.

