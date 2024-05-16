Hot Rods Game Notes

May 16, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods







Buffing Up The Bats.... The Hot Rods opened their series against the Brooklyn Cyclones with a 14-5 victory at home. All nine batters for Bowling Green recorded a hit and scored at least once helping set the teams season high for hits and runs in one game.

Meeting Morgan.... Tre' Morgan, the No. 13 prospect in the Tampa Bay Rays organization made his debut yesterday for Bowling green and he did not disappoint. He went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI's to help elevate the Hot Rods over Brooklyn.

Launching Ledbetter.... Yesterday afternoon Colton Ledbetter launched a three-run homerun in the 6th inning, capping off a five-run bottom of the sixth for the Hot Rods. It was Ledbetter's first homer of May after hitting three in the opening month of the season. Over his last two games, Ledbetter is 5-for-9 with one homer, one walk, one steal, and three RBIs.

X Marks the Spot.... Xavier Isaac is the most recent recipient of the South Atlantic League Player of the Week award. During the home series against Greensboro, the Hot Rods first baseman was 9-for-17 (.529) with three home runs, two doubles, 10 RBIs, with five walks and just three strikeouts. The three homers doubles Isaac's total on the season, moving him into third place in the SAL for home runs.

Battle on the Bump.... The Bowling Green Hot Rods roll out RHP Duncan Davitt for game one and RHP Trevor Martin for game two. Davitt set his career-high with 6.1 innings against the Grasshoppers last week. Martin is set to go in game two after getting the no-decision last week against Greensboro. He tossed 5.0 innings, allowing three runs on four hits. He also struck out seven batters, making it five out of seven starts that he has whiffed seven or more.

South Atlantic League Stories from May 16, 2024

