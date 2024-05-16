Job Fair Saturday

Presented by The Paramount at Somers

Event Date: Saturday, May 18th

Event Time: 12:30pm to 3:30pm

The Paramount at Somers is hosting a healthcare job fair for current healthcare professionals and those who are looking to get into the healthcare industry.

Hourly Rates:

CNA - up to $26/hr, immediate membership in 1199 union and benefits, $3,000 sign on bonus

LPN - up to $42/hr, immediate membership in 1199 union and benefits, $4,000 sign on bonus

RN - up to $52/hr, immediate benefits, including medical, dental and vision, $7,000 sign on bonus

We also offer FREE 3-WEEK CNA CLASSES monthly with a guaranteed, full time 1199 union job after passing the NYS CNA Certification exam. $3,000 sign on bonus available!

Anyone who interviews will receive a FREE ticket to Saturday's Renegades Game!

