Job Fair Saturday
May 16, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Hudson Valley Renegades News Release
Presented by The Paramount at Somers
Event Date: Saturday, May 18th
Event Time: 12:30pm to 3:30pm
The Paramount at Somers is hosting a healthcare job fair for current healthcare professionals and those who are looking to get into the healthcare industry.
Hourly Rates:
CNA - up to $26/hr, immediate membership in 1199 union and benefits, $3,000 sign on bonus
LPN - up to $42/hr, immediate membership in 1199 union and benefits, $4,000 sign on bonus
RN - up to $52/hr, immediate benefits, including medical, dental and vision, $7,000 sign on bonus
We also offer FREE 3-WEEK CNA CLASSES monthly with a guaranteed, full time 1199 union job after passing the NYS CNA Certification exam. $3,000 sign on bonus available!
Anyone who interviews will receive a FREE ticket to Saturday's Renegades Game!
