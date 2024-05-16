Crawdads Drop Twinbill to Grasshoppers

Hickory, NC- The Hickory Crawdads dropped a doubleheader to the Greensboro Grasshoppers by scores of 2-1 and 11-1 at LP Frans Stadium on Thursday night.

Mitch Bratt suffered the tough luck loss in the opener, dropping his record to 2-3 on the season. The left-hander surrendered three hits in four innings, striking out five Grasshoppers in the setback.

In the nightcap, Greensboro scored three times in the second inning, followed by six runs in the third to distance themselves in the 11-1 rout.

Yeison Morrobel collected hits in both games for the Crawdads, including a solo homer to right in the first game. The homer was his second of the season. His single to center in the first inning of the nightcap continues a streak of nine straight games he has reached base.

Joseph Montalvo gets the ball for Hickory, as he will oppose the Grasshoppers Hunter Barco in the 7pm contest. The game will air on MiLB.TV, the Bally Live app and the Crawdads Radio Network starting at 6:45pm for the pregame show.

