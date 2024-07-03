Tostado Rakes for Four Hits at Kane County

GENEVA, Ill. - The American Association's batting average leader returned with a bang on Tuesday night.

Frankie Tostado delivered a season-high four hits, but the Kansas City Monarchs fell, 4-3, against the Kane County Cougars at Northwestern Medicine Field.

Tostado drilled two doubles and a solo home run. The former Triple-A product is the second AAPB player to reach 20 doubles this season.

His second two-bagger made him the tying run in the ninth inning. The Monarchs left 10 runners on base in the defeat.

Kansas City, Missouri native Hunter McMahon made his first Monarchs start on Wednesday night. The right-hander dominated early, striking out three of the first four batters he faced.

Kane County (27-21) slugger Claudio Finol made the early difference, launching a solo home run in the second inning. The blast to left-center field was his second home run of the series, his fourth in five games.

Travis Swaggerty returned to the Monarchs' (21-24) lineup with an RBI single to left field to score Josh Bissonette from second base.

Swaggerty finished 2-for-4 with a walk on Tuesday.

McMahon (0-1) kept it going with a scoreless fourth inning, but the Cougars tacked on three runs in the fifth.

The Staley HS graduate closed his first start for KC with a season-high four innings, tying his season-high with four strikeouts.

Danny Amaral and Tostado each collected an RBI in the latter half of the game.

Kansas City's bullpen of J.C. Keys and Zack Leban recorded four scoreless innings to keep the Monarchs in it.

NEXT UP

The Monarchs close their season series with the Cougars tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. Greg Mahle will get the ball for Kane County. Kansas City's starter is still to be announced.

