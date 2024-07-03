Cougars Hang on to Even Series

GENEVA, Ill. - In a tight ballgame, the Kane County Cougars held on for a 4-3 win over the Kansas City Monarchs on Wednesday night at Northwestern Medicine Field.

The Cougars (27-21) took an early lead against Kansas City (21-24) starter Hunter McMahon (0-1) in the bottom of the second. With two outs in the frame, Claudio Finol launched a solo homer over the wall in left-center to give Kane County a 1-0 edge. It was Finol's second straight game with a home run.

In the first three innings of the ballgame, Cougars' starter Nick Belzer (5-3) was able to work in and out of trouble to keep Kansas City off the board. However, the Monarchs got on the board in the top of the fourth. After a Josh Bissonette single and Joe Suozzi walk earlier in the inning, Travis Swaggerty knocked a two-out single to score Bissonette and tie the game at one.

After Kansas City tied it, the Cougars took the lead back in the bottom of the fifth. Finol led off the frame with a single before coming in to score on a double down the line by Simon Reid. Then, Trendon Craig drew a walk to put two men aboard followed by a sacrifice bunt from Galli Cribbs Jr. to put two runners in scoring position. Following the bunt, Armond Upshaw brought home a pair of runs with a single through the middle to make it 4-1 Kane County.

The Monarchs drew closer in the top of the sixth. Danny Amaral pulled Kansas City within a run with an RBI single to make it 4-2. One inning later, Frankie Tostado belted a solo homer over the right field fence to get Kansas City within a run.

Following Tostado's home run, the bullpen clamped down for the Cougars. CJ Carter and Jordan Martinson retired six straight hitters in the seventh and eighth to bridge the game to Tyler Beardsley in the ninth. After surrendering a lead-off single, Beardsley induced a fielder's choice from Amaral for the first out. Amaral was then caught stealing on a great throw by Simon Reid and tag from Cribbs Jr. for the second out. Tostado then doubled, but Beardsley forced a groundout by Trent Giambrone to earn the save and preserve a 4-3 Cougars win.

Belzer earned the win for Kane County, allowing one run on six hits with three walks and three strikeouts across five innings.

The Cougars conclude the series with the Monarchs on Thursday night for an Independence Day tilt at Northwestern Medicine Field. Left-hander Greg Mahle (2-0, 3.52) will take the mound for the Cougars, while the Monarchs starter is to be announced. Thursday's game will be followed by postgame fireworks to celebrate the 4th of July. For tickets and more information call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.

35321727978747Game's Linescore:

123 456 789 R H E LOB

Monarchs 000 101 100 3 9 0 0

Cougars 010 030 00x 4 7 0 0

WP: Nick Belzer (5-3)

LP: Hunter McMahon (0-1)

SV: Tyler Beardsley (2)

T -2:42 A - 5,595

787117964366Player of the Game

Claudio Finol: 2-for-3, HR, RBI

Notables

-Simon Reid: 1-for-3, 2B, RBI

-Armond Upshaw: 1-for-4, 2 RBI, SB

