Bad Night for RailCats, Wrong Side of 15-2 Final

July 3, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, IN) The Gary SouthShore RailCats looked to steal the 3-game series against the Milwaukee Milkmen a day early in Game 2 at the US Steel Yard. Manager Lamarr Rogers gave the ball to Andres Diaz, and the Milkmen gave it to Sebastian Rodriguez.

The Milkmen struck first with a run in the 3rd inning that was plated by a throwing error by Guillermo Quintana. Then, they quickly increased their advantage with a 3-run 4th inning; the scoring was opened up by Trey Law's two-RBI double down the right field line, and Milwaukee led 4-0 after four.

The highlight of the night for Milwaukee, however, was a 6-run 6th inning that saw their lineup rack up seven hits in a row. Jaylin Davis capped the scoring off with a 3-run homer, his 8th of the season. The Milkmen closed things out with two runs in the 7th and 3 runs in the 9th, with the final tonight being 15-2 from the Steel Yard.

The 'Cats had a tough time getting their bats going tonight, scoring only two. Their first came in the bottom of the 5th off of a sacrifice fly from LG Castillo that brought home Marcos Gonzalez. In the next inning, the 'Cats tallied their second run from a Gio Diaz grounder that brought home Miguel Sierra. The 'Cats were unable to do more damage against Sebastian Rodriguez, who pitched all 9 innings, his first complete game of the season.

The scrap for the series win starts tomorrow at 6 pm CT at the US Steel Yard. The 'Cats will give the rock to Peyton Long, and he will face off against left-hander Jhordany Mezquita. Be sure to stop by for fireworks after the game to celebrate July 4th!

