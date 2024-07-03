Railroaders Make it 5 In a Row With Shutout Win Over Lake Country

Cleburne, TX - RHP Johnathon Tripp threw six shutout innings and struck out five DockHound batters in Cleburne's 3-0 win over Lake Country on Tuesday night at La Moderna Field.

All three runs were scored in the bottom of the first inning by the Railroaders as RF Korey Holland made his presence known in his home debut with a solo home run to lead off the inning.

2B Carter Aldrete matched Holland's energy with a two-run shot later in the inning, his 12th of the season.

After Tripp dominated for six innings, the bullpen kept the shutout going with RHPs Jacob Gilliland, Chris Muller, and Kristian Scott all combining for three innings pitched, one hit, and three strikeouts. Scott earned his third save of the season.

Kane County and Milwaukee both suffered losses which now extends Cleburne's lead in the East Division to 1.5 games on the Cougars, three games on the Milkmen.

An eventful homestand continues on Wednesday night with game two against the DockHounds beginning at 7:06 p.m. as LHP Jacques Pucheu takes the mound for the Railroaders.

