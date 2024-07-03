Dogs Even Series, Force Rubber Match on Thursday
July 3, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Sioux Falls Canaries News Release
Rosemont, IL - The Chicago Dogs used a complete game from Brooks Gosswein to defeat the Canaries 6-2 on Wednesday night.
The Dogs scored runs in the first and sixth innings via two-out singles before they added four runs in the seventh.
Josh Rehwaldt and Mike Hart each singled to open the top of the ninth. Rehwaldt scored on a throwing error while Hunter Clanin brought in Hart with a sacrifice fly.
Tanner Brown struck out six over 5 2/3 innings while Hart led the offense with two hits. The Canaries are now 29-18 and will wrap up the series Thursday at 6:30pm.
