Dogs Even Series, Force Rubber Match on Thursday

July 3, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Rosemont, IL - The Chicago Dogs used a complete game from Brooks Gosswein to defeat the Canaries 6-2 on Wednesday night.

The Dogs scored runs in the first and sixth innings via two-out singles before they added four runs in the seventh.

Josh Rehwaldt and Mike Hart each singled to open the top of the ninth. Rehwaldt scored on a throwing error while Hunter Clanin brought in Hart with a sacrifice fly.

Tanner Brown struck out six over 5 2/3 innings while Hart led the offense with two hits. The Canaries are now 29-18 and will wrap up the series Thursday at 6:30pm.

