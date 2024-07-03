Goldeyes Split Twin Bill in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, IA - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (24-24) split a doubleheader with the Sioux City Explorers at Lewis & Clark Park Wednesday Evening. The Goldeyes won the opener 9-0, while Sioux City (22-24) took the nightcap 4-1. Both were seven inning contests.

Zac Reininger (W, 4-3) pitched a complete game, five-hit shutout in game one, striking out five in the process.

The Goldeyes scored twice in the top of the fourth. First, designated hitter Max Murphy came in on catcher Rob Emery's ground out to shortstop. Second baseman Dayson Croes then singled to centre to drive in centre fielder Miles Simington.

Winnipeg sent 13 batters to the plate in the seventh and crossed the plate seven times to extend their lead to 9-0. Right fielder Roby Enríquez belted a three-run double to centre field before Emery smacked a grand slam home run to left-centre.

Sioux City starter Jaren Jackson (L, 0-1) allowed two runs on seven hits over six innings of work.

In the second game, the Goldeyes opened the scoring in the top of the first on right fielder Murphy's double to right that scored first baseman Enríquez.

The Explorers tied the game in the third inning when shortstop Nick Shumpert singled to right field bringing second baseman Daniel Lingua in to score.

Sioux City added three more in the fifth to move in front 4-1. Catcher Jake Ortega scored on centre fielder Scott Ota's sacrifice fly to right. The next batter, left fielder John Nogowski, hit a two-run home run.

Austin Drury (W, 2-3) pitched five innings and gave up one run on five hits. He struck out six. Kyle Marman (S, 6) worked the last two frames for the Explorers.

Joey Matulovich (L, 5-2) surrendered four runs on eight hits, while fanning four.

"Zac did a great job in game one. Seven scoreless, you can't ask for much more than that," said Goldeyes manager Logan Watkins. "His biggest strength is throwing strikes, and he did that, and we had a couple of innings where we put some runs on the board. It was good to get that cushion late. In game two they had that one inning where they got things going with a couple of bunts, but I thought for the most part Joey threw pretty well."

The series concludes Thursday at 7:05 p.m. CDT when lefty Travis Seabrooke (2-1, 2.42 ERA) starts for Winnipeg. Sioux City will send right-hander Braunny Muñoz (4-1, 4.41 ERA) to the mound.

Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 6:30 p.m. The video stream of all games is also available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The team returns home Friday, July 5 for a three-game series against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Blue Cross Park. Friday is Rock Night with post-game fireworks. Saturday is Ghostbusters Night, with a screening of the original 1984 film on our spectacular new videoboard after the game, and the weekend will conclude with Sunday Family Fun Day.

