'Dogs Fall Short in Game Three, Drop Series

July 3, 2024 - American Association (AA)

LINCOLN, NE - The Saltdogs (18-32) brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning but couldn't rally as they dropped the series finale to Fargo-Moorhead (28-20) 5-2.

INF Drew Devine put together a three-hit performance with a trio of singles, he now has seven hits in his last five games.

INF Spencer Henson capped off an impressive series with two more hits including a double and a run scored. He finishes the mid-week set going 6-for-11 with three RBIs.

C Logan Williams drove in his seventh RBI of the season with a double in the second inning to open the scoring.

Lincoln got on the board first for the first time in the series with Williams' RBI double in the second that scored INF Luke Roskam from first base.

The RedHawks used the fifth inning to their advantage this time around plating three runs on RHP Karan Patel to take a two-run lead after loading the bases.

Fargo-Moorhead would score once again in the sixth and seventh, one run coming in each frame to extend the lead.

Lincoln would get one run back in the bottom of the sixth with OF Matt Pita driving in his first run since returning from the injured list to cut the lead to two at the time.

Lincoln then brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth after back-to-back singles to lead off the inning but a lineout double play to the RedHawks middle infield changed the complexion of the inning and the 'Hawks secured the win.

Fargo-Moorhead closer Alex Dubord has now tied the all-time RedHawks career save record with 47, he is now tied with former RedHawk and current Sioux City Explorers Manager Steven Montgomery.

Lincoln has an off day on Thursday and returns to action to open a three-game series with the Sioux Falls Canaries on Friday night at 7:05 from Haymarket Park.

