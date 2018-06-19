Tortugas Address Monday's Postponement

June 19, 2018 - Florida State League (FSL) - Daytona Tortugas News Release





Tuga Nation,

Please read this and understand how deeply disappointed and apologetic we are with the outcome of Monday's scheduled baseball game. We take great pride in hosting the most affordable, family- friendly entertainment here in Central Florida. Our staff wakes up everyday coming to work, looking to serve and host the best fans in baseball. And tonight, unfortunately, we were unable to do that and we would like to apologize. Nobody is more disappointed than myself, our ownership group, and our staff. Our grounds crew and staff will continue to work feverishly around the clock to get the playing surface at Jackie Robinson Ballpark ready for championship baseball. Over the All-Star Break, we re-sodded the infield at Jackie Robinson Ballpark in an effort to elevate the playing surface and prepare for the second half of the 2018 season. Unfortunately, the sod didn't set properly and we couldn't, in good conscience, take the field and risk injury to the players on either team.

We want to thank our friends at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University who have gone above and beyond to make Tuesday's doubleheader a reality. Thank you, Tuga Nation, for being the best fans in baseball-- but also, thank you for giving us the opportunity to serve you 70+ nights every summer.

Tuesday's doubleheader will begin at 6 PM at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University between the Palm Beach Cardinals and Daytona Tortugas. Game 2 will begin 45 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1. Please call 386-257-3172 for any questions. The Tortugas have a chance to clinch the first half division title Tuesday!

