Tampa Tarpons Game Notes: at Fort Myers

6/19 Tampa at Fort Myers - Game 2 (of three) - Hammond Stadium (Fort Myers, FL) - 7:00 p.m.

Pitching Matchup: RHP Will Carter (0-1, 2.30) vs. RHP Tyler Watson (0-0, 1.98). Live Audio: TuneIn Radio (Fort Myers Miracle Broadcast Network)

LAST TIME OUT: The Tarpons lost their fifth-straight game, beginning the post-All-Star Game schedule with a 6-5 loss in Fort Myers...Alexander Palma (1-for-3, 2B, R) and Brandon Wagner (1-for-4, 2B, RBI) hit back-to-back, two-out doubles to open the scoring in the 1st...RHP Nick Nelson allowed 4R(3ER) in 3.0IP (5H, 4BB, 4K)...Tampa rallied to take the lead with four runs in the 6th, including a two-out, two-run triple by Hoy Jun Park (2-for-4, 3B, 2RBI, R) and a go-ahead RBI single by Angel Aguilar (1-for-3, BB, RBI)...RHP Brian Trieglaff (2.1IP, 2H, 1K) and LHP Phillip Diehl (H, 5)(1.2IP, 1H, 3K) logged scoreless outings...Fort Myers tied the score in the 8th before walking off in the 9th against RHP Matt Frawley (BS, 2)(L, 0-4)(1.1IP, 4H, 2ER, 1BB).

ELIMINATED: Last night's loss finally eliminated the Tarpons from the Florida State League North Division First-Half Title race. Tampa had won the first-half title the last two seasons. The champion will be decided in the final two days, between 1st-place Daytona (35-29) and 2nd-place Lakeland (35-32). The Flying Tigers trail by 1.5 games, with both teams having three games left to play. Palm Beach clinched the South Division last night after Jupiter was shutout by Florida, 7-0.

LET'S GO STREAKING: Isiah Gilliam (1-for-4) singled in the 4th last night, extending his hitting streak to 12 games. In that span, the 21-year-old is batting .333 (16-for-48) with 2HR and 6RBI. Gilliam previously had a 10-game hit streak between April 9th-20th, including seven multi-hit games.

VS. FORT MYERS: Tonight will be the eighth of 12 scheduled meetings between the Tampa Tarpons and Fort Myers Miracle. Tampa currently leads the season-series, 4-3. The Tarpons took two-of-three when the teams first met at Hammond Stadium on 4/13-15 and again when the teams met at GMS Field on 5/1-3. Isiah Gilliam has played in all seven games and is batting .481 (13-for-27, 6R, 1 double, 1HR, 4RBI, 2BB) in the series.

CASTILLO WINS ALL-STAR GAME MVP: Tampa's very own Diego Castillo was named the Bush's Best Most Valuable Player of the 2018 Florida State League All-Star Game on Saturday night at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Castillo started at 2B and finished 2-for-4 at the plate, including a go-ahead RBI double in the 2nd before adding a second double in the 4th. The North Division defeated the South Division for the third-straight season, winning 5-0. INF Brandon Wagner (0-for-3, BB, R) started at 1B and RHP Nick Green (1.0IP, 1K) started on the mound, tossing a 1-2-3 frame. RHP Adonis Rosa (1.0IP, 1H) and LHP Trevor Lane (0.1IP, 0H) contributed to the shutout.

WAGNER COMPETES IN HOME RUN DERBY: Tampa All-Star Brandon Wagner participated in the Home Run Derby on Friday night, but hit just 4HR and failed to escape the first round. Fort Myers' Travis Blankenhorn combined to hit 31HR, including 10 late homers in Round 2 to reach the finals. Blankenhorn then smashed 12 homers to defeat Daytona's Taylor Trammell, 12-11, to win the trophy.

FOR STARTERS: RHP Will Carter (0-1, 2.30) will make his third start (fourth appearance) since rejoining Tampa. Last time out, piggy-backed with RHP Garrett Whitlock and made his first relief appearance of the season (3.2IP, 4H, 2ER, 2BB, 2K, 67P/41S) in a loss at Clearwater on 6/14...Spent time on the disabled list (6/5-6/14) with a blister...Began the season with Double-A Trenton, going 0-2 with a 6.07 ERA (29.2IP, 33H, 24R/20ER, 1HR, 2HB, 23BB, 20K) in seven starts with the Thunder.

2017: Went 3-1 with a 3.26 ERA (47.0IP, 53H, 19R/17ER, 13BB, 23K, 3HR) in 15 games (six starts) with Trenton...as a reliever, went 1-0 with a 2.75 ERA (19.2IP, 6ER) in nine appearances...2016: In 21 starts between Single-A Charleston (1GS), Tampa (12GS) and Trenton (8GS), was 3-7 with a 4.61 EAR (107.1IP, 113H, 60R/55ER, 37BB, 68K, 2HR)...was 2-3 with a 4.85 ERA (59.1IP, 32ER) at Tampa.

Personal: 25-years-old, 6-3, 195 - Gray, Tennessee...Selected by the Yankees in the 14th round in 2015 out of the University of Alabama...Graduated from Science Hill H.S. (Tenn.)...in one season at Alabama (2015), went 4-6 with a 5.03 ERA (62.2IP, 35ER) in 13 games (11 starts)...prior to attending Alabama, played at East Tennessee State University (2013) and Walters State (Tenn.) Community College (2014)...was selected by Texas in the 35th round in 2014 but did not sign.

