Stone Crabs Shut out Lakeland to Earn Split

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. - The Stone Crabs were victorious for the fourth straight game Tuesday, scoring twice in the bottom of the fifth to shut out the Lakeland Flying Tigers 2-0 in the first game of a doubleheader at Charlotte Sports Park.

Charlotte (33-33) right-hander Benton Moss (1-0) combined with Spencer Jones for a six-hit shutout of the Flying Tigers (36-33). Moss was credited with the win. He threw five innings of four-hit baseball, striking out four without walking a batter. Jones tossed two innings of two-hit baseball to pick up his third save.

Lucius Fox went 1-for-3 with an RBI double which drove in David Olmedo-Barrera for the game-winning run.

Olmedo-Barrera opened the inning with a single to right followed by Daniel Robertson getting hit by a pitch. Then with one out, Fox hit a run-scoring double to open the scoring. On that hit, Olmedo-Barrera scored while Robertson got stuck in a rundown between third and home. During that rundown, Fox advanced to third. The next batter, Robbie Tenerowicz hit a single to score Fox to extend the lead to 2-0.

In Game 2, the Stone Crabs trailed 1-0 entering the bottom of the seventh. After Jesus Sanchez doubled and moved to third on a groundout, he coaxed a balk from Flying Tigers reliever Eduardo Jimenez to tie the game at one.

After Lakeland plated two in the top of the ninth, the Stone Crabs scored on a Kevin Padlo RBI double before stranding him at third to lose 3-2.

Charlotte pitchers Zack Mozingo and Alexis Tapia combined to allow just one run on four hits over the first seven innings.

The Stone Crabs will go for the series win Wednesday as Willy Ortiz (4-1, 4.33) takes the ball at 10 a.m. Anthony Castro (3-2, 3.38) makes the start for the Tigers.

