Change of Venue for Tonight's Game

June 19, 2018 - Florida State League (FSL) - Daytona Tortugas News Release





Don't forget, fans - tonight's doubleheader will be taking place at Sliwa Stadium on the campus of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University (601 S Clyde Morris Blvd)!

Gates will open at 5 PM, with game one beginning at 6 PM. The two games will be seven innings long and separated by a 45 minute break. Tickets at the gate will be just $5 for two games of baseball! Plus, there will be food and drink (including beer) available on site.

And don't forget, it will still be a Silver Slugger Night!

The Tortugas magic number is down to 2 and Daytona has a chance to win their first North Division Title since 2014 TONIGHT! So don't miss it! Come join us at Embry Riddle for tonight's doubleheader with a playoff berth on the line! #ShellYeah

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from June 19, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.