Taps and Tacos by Tijuana Flats on June 21

June 19, 2018 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release





June 21 is a Taps & Tacos Thursday by Tijuana Flats at Spectrum Field for the Clearwater Threshers game vs. the Dunedin Blue Jays. Gates open at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. game.

ALL beverages are half-price on Thursday nights, including soft drinks. That makes our 24 oz. craft beer drafts only $3.50 on Thursday nights!

The featured brews on tap for June 21 are from Pinellas Ale Works, Silverking Brewing Co. and Heavy Seas Beer - there will be more than 20 craft brews on draft with dozens more available in cans and bottles at Beers of the World.

Pair your frosty beverages with tacos and more from the Tijuana Flats food cart in the Beer Garden on the left field concourse while you enjoy full-size games like Connect-4, Jenga, and Corn Bag Toss.

$3.50 24 oz. CRAFT DRAFTS ON THURSDAYS

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from June 19, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.