Florida Fire Frogs Game Notes: June 19, 2018

TODAY'S GAME: Game two of a three-game series to wrap up the first half against the Jupiter Hammerheads at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium (1-0)...Game two of a seven-game trip against Jupiter and the Daytona Tortugas...Florida is coming off of a 4-3 homestand against Jupiter and the Bradenton Marauders heading into the All-Star break...Second of four series (11 games) between the two clubs in 2018, and second of six contests in Jupiter...The Fire Frogs took a three-game series (2-1) at Osceola County Stadium from June 9-10...Florida finished 7-10 against Jupiter in 2017, including 5-6 on the road...The Atlanta Braves' affiliate holds a 11-11 all-time record at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

TODAY'S STARTING PITCHER: 22-year-old Tucker Davidson makes his 13th start of the season in game two against the Jupiter Hammerheads...The Amarillo, Texas native entered the 2018 season as the 13th- (Baseball America) and 23rd- (MLB.com) ranked prospect in the Atlanta Braves organization...The southpaw earned his fourth consecutive win by tossing his first career complete game against the Bradenton Marauders on June 12 at Osceola County Stadium...The 6-foot-2 hurler whirled a shutout against the Pittsburgh Pirates' affiliate, limiting the opposition to five hits and two walks, while picking up five strikeouts on a season-high, 95 pitches (60 strikes)...Tuesday will be Davidson's first career start against the Hammerheads

FLORIDA PLAYS SPOILER WITH SHUTOUT OVER JUPITER: The Florida Fire Frogs' offense picked up where it left off before the All-Star break, by jumping all over the Jupiter Hammerheads in a 7-0 victory at Roger Dean Stadium on Monday night. The win hampers eliminated the Hammerheads from postseason contention in the first half, handing the Palm Beach Cardinals the divisional crown in the South.

Both Brett Cumberland and Braxton Davidson left the yard on Monday night, providing plenty of offense for Jeremy Walker. The right-handed starter tossed a career-high, eight innings in the series opener, and scattered five hits while walking just one.

STARTERS CONTINUE TO SHINE: The Fire Frogs' starting rotation has continued to dominate the month of June. After Monday night's eight scoreless innings, Florida's starters have posted an ERA of 3.48 (29er/75.1ip)...However, when taking out non-full-time starters Connor Johnstone and Dilmer Mejia, the ERA shoots down to 2.56 (18er/63.2ip)...Walker lowered his ERA to 2.00 after the series-opening performance...The right-hander has not allowed a run over his last 15 innings of work after surrendering a two-run home run off the bat of Jupiter's Justin Twine with no outs in the top of the first inning on June 9... The third-year pro has handled the Hammerheads through two starts this season, limiting the opposition to two runs on nine hits, a walk and eight strikeouts in 15 innings (1.20 ERA).

NOT-SO JUNE SWOON: The Florida Fire Frogs' offense has taken off during the third month of the season...The bats have hit .253 and smacked 16 long balls through 16 games, both setting season-highs for the club...Of the 16 homers, Braxton Davidson has six, and has an OPS of 1.114...The slugger has picked up 17 hits in Juse, with 11 going for extra bases (five doubles)...Only Tampa (19) has more homeruns than Florida in the third month of the season.

