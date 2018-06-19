Stone Crabs Walk off Lakeland 5-4

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. - Jermaine Palacios slid around the tag at the plate to give the Charlotte Stone Crabs a 5-4 walk-off win in 11 innings Monday at Charlotte Sports Park.

After a Jake Fraley groundout moved Palacios to third with one out, Josh Lowe grounded a ball to first base to score the winning run.

Lowe has now driven in both walk-off runs for Charlotte (31-31) this season.

Both starters put up zeroes in the opening three frames. But with the game scoreless in the bottom of the fourth, Lucius Fox singled before Tristan Gray dropped a double into right to move Fox to third. Robbie Tenerowicz followed by grounding out to third to bring home the run and make it 1-0 Stone Crabs.

The Flying Tigers (35-32) fought back in the fifth with a Kenny Wilson double and an Andres Sthormes single to tie the game at one.

In the bottom of the sixth, Lakeland strung together three singles against Charlotte starter Brock Burke to take a 2-1 lead.

Burke turned in his fourth quality start in his last six outings, allowing two runs on six hits over six innings. He struck out six and walked one.

Down by one in the bottom of the sixth, Fox singled before reaching second on a Tristan Gray walk. Tenerowicz then singled to center to tie the game at two.

After Lakeland re-gained the lead 3-2 on an Anthony Pereira home run in the seventh, the Stone Crabs started the bottom of the ninth with a pair of singles. After a fielder's choice, Fraley lined a single to left to send the game to extras.

Both teams scored one in the tenth inning before the Stone Crabs' rally in the 11th.

The teams will meet in a doubleheader on Tuesday beginning at 5 p.m. Benton Moss (0-0, 2.25) makes the start for Charlotte in Game 1, against Spenser Watkins (4-1, 1.59) of Lakeland. The Stone Crabs will go with Zack Mozingo (0-0, 4.05) in Game 2, opposite Alfred Gutierrez (0-2, 2.76). Coverage starts at 4:45 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

