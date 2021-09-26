Torkelson Homers in Third Straight Game in Win

Toledo, Ohio - The Mud Hens beat the Louisville Bats by a score of 9-4, ending the first series of Triple-A Baseball's 'Final Stretch' Postseason. Top Prospects Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene continued to shine in Hens uniforms, each extending their hitting streaks to four games. Greene would double to start the game while Torkelson would double and homer in the contest. Teammates Aderlin Rodriguez and Brady Policelli would join Torkelson in the home run department, helping the team slug their way to victory. Starter Pedro Payano would earn the win for Toledo, posting a final line of 6.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, and 2 K's.

The Hens offense got off to a hot start with Riley Greene leading off the first with a single. Spencer Torkelson then stepped up to the plate and unloaded a mammoth home run to left field. Kody Clemens continued the hit parade with a single, bringing up Aderlin Rodriguez. Rodriguez would mash his 28th home run of the season to center field, extending the Hens lead to 4-0. Back to back singles by Ryan Kreidler and Christin Stewart allowed Jacob Robson to rope a single into right, scoring Kreidler. When the dust settled, Hens starter Pedro Payano found himself working with an early 5-0 lead. Payano wouldn't t squander the opportunity, pitching a quick 1-2-3 frame in the bottom of the inning.

The Toledo offense continued to put in work in the top of the second as Spencer Torkelson led off the inning with a double to right, his second hit in as many innings. Torkelson would later come in to score on an Aderlin Rodriguez RBI single, extending the Mud Hens lead to 6-0. Payano continued to work efficiently in the second inning, limiting the Bats to a one out single.

Louisville would face the minimum three batters in the top of the third as a Brady Policelli walk was erased on an inning ending double play. The Bats also got their first runs of the game in the bottom of the third as a single came around to score on a home run to right. Payano walked a batter later in the frame but ultimately stranded the runner.

The Mud Hens were retired in order to start the fourth, keeping the score 6-2. Meanwhile, Louisville continued to chip away at the Hens lead in the bottom of the fourth inning, plating a run as a walk, error, and single cut the lead to 6-3.

The Hens scored a trio of runs in the fifth inning as a pair of walks by Aderlin Rodriguez and Ryan Kreidler came around to score on a Brady Policelli home run. The blast was Policelli's second home run at the Triple-A level, both of which came in this postseason series against Louisville. Once again leading by six, Payano would work a scoreless fifth, his only base runner coming from a hit by pitch.

The Toledo offense would be limited to a Kody Clemens walk in the top of the sixth as the score remained 9-3. Payano continued to pitch his best start of the month, pitching a very quick 1-2-3 inning to end the sixth.

The Mud Hens lineup would be limited to a lone base runner again in the seventh, this time Ryan Kreidler, who walked. RHP Henry Martinez entered the game from the bullpen in the bottom of the seventh, closing the book on Payano's start. Martinez would face the minimum three batters in the inning, assisted by a double play that erased a single.

Louisville retired the Hens in order in the top of the eighth, keeping the game moving at a swift pace. RHP Brad Bass took over for Martinez in the bottom of the eighth, his first appearance at the Triple-A level. Bass would allow a one out walk but nothing more in a scoreless frame.

Kody Clemens was hit by a pitch to leadoff the top of the ninth but was left on base as the Bats ended the inning. Relieving Bass in the bottom of the ninth was RHP Will Vest. Vest would allow the first two batters he faced to reach on a pair of walks. The leadoff man would later come around to score on a pair of fielder's choices before Vest ended the inning and secured a 9-4 Mud Hens victory.

What's Next: The Mud Hens continue their postseason run by returning home on Wednesday to begin a five game series against the St. Paul Saints. This will be the team's final series of games until the 2022 season. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

