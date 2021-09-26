Norfolk Wins in Rubber Match at Charlotte
September 26, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Norfolk Tides News Release
The Norfolk Tides beat the Charlotte Knights, 6-1, on Sunday. It was the last road trip for the Tides, who won the series against the Knights, 3-2.
The Tides scored their first three runs in the first two innings. Robert Neustrom led the game off with a double and later scored on an RBI single by Tyler Nevin. Later in the inning with the bases loaded, Zach Jarrett hit an RBI infield single from a soft ground ball to third base. In the second inning, Ryan Ripken led the inning off with a double and scored on a single by Adley Rutschman, making 3-0, Norfolk.
Charlotte scored their only run in the bottom of the third inning. With one out, Zach Remillard singled and Danny Mendick followed with an RBI double. Norfolk starter Ryan Hartman would go on to toss 5.0 innings and earned the win, allowing that one run on five hits and no walks while striking out five. It was his second win with the Tides this season.
Norfolk scored the rest of their runs in the fifth and sixth innings. With one out in the fifth, Rylan Bannon singled and scored when Zach Jarrett doubled. In the sixth, the Tides loaded the bases and Kyle Stowers walked to score the first run. With one out, Bannon grounded into a fielder's choice, giving the Tides the eventual, 6-5, win.
The Tides are now 3-2 in the Triple-A Final Stretch and don't play again until Wednesday when they host the Durham Bulls at Harbor Park. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m.
