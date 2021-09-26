Five Home Runs Lift Indians over Omaha, 17-12

September 26, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - Christian Bethancourt went 3-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI to lead the Indianapolis Indians to victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers in the series finale on Sunday, 17-12.

Oneil Cruz put the Indians (59-65) on the board first with a leadoff home run over the center field wall in the top of the first inning. Indy extended their lead to 8-0 with seven runs on four hits in the top of the second inning. With the bases loaded and one out, Tucupita Marcano singled through the right side to plate three runs. Rodolfo Castro continued the scoring with a two RBI double followed by a RBI groundout from Bethancourt and a single from Bligh Madris to score Castro.

The Storm Chasers (69-56) scored two in the bottom of the second inning with a two-run home run from MJ Melendez. Omaha added five more runs in the third inning to bring the score within one at 8-7.

The Indians responded in the top of the fourth with five runs on four hits, three of those hits coming as home runs. Michael Chavis hit a two-run homer over the left field wall and two batters later Bethancourt hit his first home run of the day to score Castro. With two outs, Hunter Owen hit his new career-high 20th home run, beating his previous season-high 19 in 2019, over the center field wall to give Indy the 13-7 lead.

After walks to Cruz and Chavis, Castro singled through the right side to score one run and Bethancourt singled to center to score Chavis. Indy added another insurance run with a sacrifice fly from Madris to score Castro and extend their lead to 16-7.

Omaha scored three runs on three hits in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Bethancourt roped his second homer of the day with a solo shot over the center field wall in the eighth inning to ensure Indy's lead, 17-10.

The Storm Chasers fought back in the bottom of the ninth inning with a two-run home run from Melendez but the Indians bullpen shut down the threat and sealed the Indians victory, 17-12.

Matt Eckelman (W, 3-5) entered in the fifth inning and earned the win for the Indians throwing 1.1 innings of relief with three strikeouts. Angel Zerpa (L, 0-1) took the loss in his Triple-A debut giving up three runs on two hits in 1.1 innings of work.

The Indians return to Victory Field for the last series of the season and face the Nashville Sounds on Wednesday with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 PM ET. Both teams have yet to name a pitcher.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from September 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.