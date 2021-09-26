Sounds Shutout Clippers, Finish 2021 Home Slate with Five-Game Sweep
September 26, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - Nashville Sounds starter Victor Castaneda took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and four relievers finished the shutout in a 1-0 win over the Columbus Clippers on Sunday night at First Horizon Park.
The shutout was the 12th of the season by the Nashville pitching staff. Pitching in just his second career Triple-A start, Castaneda was nearly perfect. The first baserunner he allowed was a two-out walk to Daniel Johnson in the fourth inning.
Castaneda retired the next batter and then worked a 1-2-3 top of the fifth inning. The first hit he yielded was a one-out single to Connor Marabell in the sixth. Blaine Hardy was summoned in relief and worked around a pair of walks to put up another zero.
Nashville's 1-0 lead was thanks to second baseman Jamie Westbrook's solo blast in the second inning. He hit a 1-2 pitch from Cody Morris out to right-center to give the Sounds a 1-0 lead. It was Westbrook's 11th home run of the season.
Relievers Connor Sadzeck and Chad Sobotka combined to throw 1 2/3 scoreless innings to get the game to Luke Barker at 1-0 entering the ninth.
Barker struck out the side to send the Sounds to their third series sweep of the season. It was Barker's 13th save of the year and Castaneda's first career win at the Triple-A level.
The Sounds are off on Monday and Tuesday before beginning a five-game series on the road against the Indianapolis Indians Wednesday night.
Post-Game Notes
The Sounds and First Horizon Park drew 436,868 fans in 2021 - the most in Minor League Baseball in total and per-game attendance.
The Sounds finished the season 41-24 at First Horizon Park - the fourth-best home record in the Triple-A East.
Nashville has won eight of their last nine games overall and nine of their last 11 at First Horizon Park.
The Sounds are now 5-0 in the Triple-A Final Stretch, tied for the best record.
The series sweep was Nashville's third of the season and second against Columbus (also 5/25-5/30 at Columbus).
Victor Castaneda made his First Horizon Park debut and allowed only one hit (5.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K).
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park.
