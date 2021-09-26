Knights Drop Home Game Finale to Tides 6-1

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - The Charlotte Knights dropped the final home game of the 2021 campaign by a score of 6-1 to the Norfolk Tides from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte on Sunday. With the loss, the Knights finished the five-game series against the Tides 2-3.

The Tides scored three runs over the first two innings on Sunday en route to the win. Norfolk's Tyler Nevin and Zach Jarrett each had RBI singles in the first inning to get the Tides on the scoreboard. One inning later, catcher Adley Rutschman singled home Ryan Ripken for Norfolk's third run of the game.

In the third inning, the Knights scored one run thanks to a Danny Mendick RBI double. It was Charlotte's only run of the game. The team had six hits on the night.

The Tides tacked on three more insurance runs in the game and did so with a run in the fifth inning and two more runs in the sixth inning.

Charlotte RHP Alex McRae (2-9, 5.38) started for the Knights and allowed four runs on nine hits over 4.1 innings pitched. He was charged with the loss in the finale.

The Knights will now have two off days before opening a five-game series - the final series of the season - against the Memphis Redbirds from Memphis, TN on Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is set for 1:15 p.m. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and www.CharlotteKnights.com.

