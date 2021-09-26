Colon Delivers One More Magical Moment as Bisons Walk-Off in Sahlen Field Finale

It appears this Buffalo Bisons team wasn't about to say good-bye to Sahlen Field without one more magical moment in 2021.

The most unique season of baseball in Sahlen Field history came to an end Sunday night with the Herd posting their third walk-off win of the week, a 6-4 triumph over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. One of the team's most vocal leaders, Christian Colon, delivered the two-run walk-off ground-rule double that closed out the summer in downtown Buffalo.

It was fitting for the Northeast Division Champion Bisons to pick up their final home victory off the bat of Colon. The veteran has been a clubhouse leader all 2021 and it was his team meeting with three weeks left in the season that powered the Herd to the 12-game win streak that brought home the division title.

A defensive replacement on Sunday night, Colon found himself in position to win it in the bottom of the 10th inning after the Herd rallied from 4-1 down. Cavan Biggio started the inning on second base and Kevin Smith was issued an intentional walk before the 10th began. Gregory Polanco, who had the walk-off hits in Thursday's and Friday's wins, then drew another free pass to load the bases.

Colon came out swinging, fouling off the first pitch he saw from IronPigs southpaw Damon Jones before launching the next pitch high and deep to left field. Although he missed the walk-off grand slam by mere feet, the ball bounced off the warning track and over the wall for the game winner.

The Bisons trailed 4-1 at the stretch, but closed to within one in the bottom of the seventh inning. A one-out single from Logan Warmoth and walk to Mallex Smith put two runners on base for Otto Lopez to deliver a two-run double down the left field line and close the deficit to just one.

Then in the eighth inning, Rodrigo Vigil tied the game with an opposite field double to field line that scored the speedy pinch runner Forrest Wall all the way from first base.

Buffalo ended the season 14-19 in downtown Buffalo this year after returning from their temporary relocation to Trenton, NJ. They won three of their four series played, including a 4-1 series victory over Lehigh Valley this week.

Most notably was the club's 8-5 win over the Mets on September 10th that was their modern era record 12th consecutive victory. That win streak vaulted the club past the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in the Northeast Division schedule

Buffalo will now travel to Syracuse for a season-ending five-game roadtrip that'll start on Wednesday night at NTB Bank Stadium.

