Sellout Crowd of 9,508 Closes Polar Park's Inaugural Season

September 26, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER M.A. - A sellout crowd of 9,508 filled Polar Park for the final game of 2021, a 5-4 Rochester Red Wings (49-72-1) win over the Worcester Red Sox (69-54) on Sunday afternoon. The WooSox close the home season with a 35-29 record in Worcester, a winning record in their inaugural season.

Rochester took the lead one batter in to the game on a solo shot by Victor Robles, a ball that landed inside the left field foul pole. But down 1-0 in the bottom of the first, Jarren Duran mirrored Robles' swing-Duran lifted the second pitch he saw over the right field foul pole to tie the game at one, the 78th home long ball for Worcester and the 25-year-old's 16th of the season.

The WooSox offense kept it rolling, loading the bases for Ronaldo Hernández, who delivered a two-run single to left to make it 3-1 Worcester. Hernández now has three RBIs in four Triple-A games since joining the team this week.

After WooSox starter Connor Seabold exited the game three batters in to the third with the training staff, Daniel Gossett entered out of the bullpen, inheriting runners on first and second with one out. Gossett allowed a game-tying two-run single to Ali Castillo before getting the final two outs of the frame.

The right-hander tossed a scoreless fourth, fifth and sixth before running in to trouble in the seventh. The Red Wings began their threat with back-to-back singles and brought home the go-ahead run on an error off a ground ball from Daniel Palka. Another single loaded the bases, and a Mike Ford fielder's choice made it 5-3 Rochester. Colten Brewer entered to get the final two outs of the inning-both strikeouts-closing Gossett's line at four innings, two runs (one earned) on four hits and three strikeouts. Brewer ultimately delivered 2.2 scoreless innings to close the night.

Worcester got its final run of the night in the ninth inning thanks to Taylor Motter RBI single. The loss drops the WooSox' record in the Triple-A Final Stretch to 3-2.

A crowd of 9,508 marks the second sellout of the season at Polar Park, bringing the team's total attendance to 362,559 in 59 openings, an average of 6,145 fans per game.

The WooSox are off Monday and Tuesday before beginning the final series of the 2021 season on Wednesday on the road against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Radio coverage starts live at 6:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from September 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.