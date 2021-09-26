Bulls Complete Sweep of Stripers with 4-3 Win

DURHAM, NC - The Bulls took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning, while catcher Rene Pinto clubbed two hits as Durham finished off their 2021 home slate in style with a five-game sweep of Gwinnett to improve to 5-0 in the Triple-A Final Stretch with a 4-3 victory in Sunday afternoon's 2021 home finale at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

The win ups the Bulls' record to 5-0 in the Triple-A Final Stretch postseason with five games remaining on the road in Norfolk. The Triple-A Final Stretch features all 30 Triple-A clubs playing a pair of five-game series. The club with the best winning percentage over that period will be declared the Triple-A Final Stretch Champion.

1B Dalton Kelly lofted a sacrifice fly to right in the third to put the Bulls ahead 1-0. One inning later, Durham extended that margin to three courtesy of 2B Taylor Walls' RBI single to center before Walls and 3B Vidal Brujan came plateward on wild pitches to make it 4-0. The Stripers would plate two tallies in the sixth and a single score in the seventh, however were kept off the board from there to preserve Durham's advantage.

Bulls pitchers Chris Mazza (2.0 IP, 3 K) and Kenny Rosenberg (3.0 IP, BB, 4 K) combined for the first five hitless frames, with Rosenberg earning his fourth victory. Relievers Phoenix Sanders (1.0 IP, H, K) and Louis Head (1.0 IP, 2 K) joined forces for the last two scoreless innings to keep it a one-run game, with Head notching his fifth save. Gwinnett starter Connor Johnstone (3.0 IP, 2 H, R, ER, 3 BB, 2 K) suffered the defeat.

Durham finishes off the Triple-A Final Stretch with a five-game road series with the Norfolk Tides beginning on Wednesday, September 29. First pitch is of the series opener is scheduled for 7:05pm. Starting pitchers have not yet been determined.

The Bulls begin their 2022 campaign on the road in Nashville on Tuesday, April 5 before returning to the DBAP for a five-game series versus the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp starting on Tuesday, April 12. For more information on full-season and mini plan packages, please call 919.956.BULL.

