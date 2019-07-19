Topsy-turvy game favors Tides

(Norfolk, VA) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (47-49) and Norfolk Tides (37-61) played a back-and-forth game on Friday night at Harbor Park. The Tides came out on top as they won 9-7 in their first meeting of the season.

Ali Castillo put the IronPigs on the scoreboard 1-0 by hitting an RBI single off Luis Ysla in the top of the first inning. Jan Hernandez hit his 12th home run of the season in the top of the second inning, giving the Pigs a 2-0 lead.

Lehigh Valley scored five runs off Ysla in the top of the third inning to extend their lead to 7-0. Deivy Grullon hit an RBI single to get the inning started then Austin Listi hit a two-run double. Hernandez followed with an RBI double and Mitch Walding added a sacrifice fly.

The Tides got rolling as Austin Hays hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the third inning off Seth McGarry. Jace Peterson and Jack Reinheimer both homered off McGarry in the bottom of the fourth inning. Zach Vincej hit an RBI double in the fourth inning as well as the Tides cut the IronPigs lead 7-6.

Mason Williams tied the game at 7-7 in the bottom of the fifth inning as he hit an RBI single off Josh Tols. Ryan Mountcastle hit a go-ahead two-run double off Jose Taveras (1-2) in the bottom of the sixth inning to give Norfolk a 9-7 lead.

Sean Gilmartin (1-2) pitched four scoreless innings for his first win of the season. Tay Scott earned his first save of the season by striking out four batters over two innings pitched.

