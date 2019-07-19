SWB Game Notes

LOUISVILLE BATS (37-60) @ SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS (56-41)

RHP Brody Koerner (3-1, 4.21) vs. RHP Vladimir Guttierez (2-8, 7.15)

| Game No. 98 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | July 19, 2019 | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

MOOSIC, PA (July 18, 2019) -- The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders were victorious in the fourth and final game of the series against the Columbus Clippers, 7-6, Thursday evening at PNC Field. Entering the seventh inning tied 6-6, Thairo Estrada knocked an RBI double down the left field line that secured the RailRiders victory.

The Clippers evened the score in the top of the seventh inning with an RBI double by Yu Chang before Estrada's RBI double, putting Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on top. After taking a 6-3 lead the RailRiders saw Columbus score single runs in three straight innings before taking the lead for good in the seventh.

The contest started with three Columbus batters scoring in the top of the first inning, as Brandon Barnes nailed an RBI double and plated a run. Then, Bobby Bradley hit a two-run homer for the Clippers, giving the visiting team an early game advantage 3-0. The RailRiders answered when Mike Ford homered to the lawn in right field in the home half of the inning, cutting the deficit by two. The home run was his 20thof the season which matched his Minor League career-high from 2017.

WHAT HAVE WE MISSED?: The Louisville Bats come to town Friday night for game No. 97 of the season, but it's the first time the RailRiders have faced them this season. They enter the three-game series tied with the Norfolk Tides for the worst record in the International League at 37-60 (.381). They have had some impressive offensive performers this season, but a few are not currently on the roster in OF Josh Van Meter (49G: .348 AVG, 14 HR, 43 RBI) and INF Nick Senzel (8G: .257 AVG, 2B, HR, 2 RBI) who entered the season as one of the top prospects in all of baseball. Though currently light on offensive prospects, Friday's starter Vladimir Guttierez (No. 9) and Sunday's expected starting pitch Keury Mella (No. 18) are both Top-20 in the Cincinnati Reds organization.

ALLE-GORE-ICAL OF A SPRINTING CHEETAH: The New York Yankees acquired OF Terrance Gore Thursday for cash considerations from the kansas City Royals, and he was officially placed on the SWB roster but did not appear in the game against the Columbus Clippers. In a Minor League career spanning 665G, the speedy 28-year-old has gone 293-for-325 SB (90.2%), plus is 40-for-49 SB (81.6%) in his MLB career. In 37G this year with Kansas City, Gore is 14-for-51 at the plate and has slashed .275/.362/.353 and is 13-for-18 SB, having yet to set foot on a Triple-A field. Assuming that Gore is gone September 1st when rosters expand in order to be a running specialist for NYY, this could still change the dynamic of SWB over the next 45 days: April: 23G, 22-for-25 SB (88.0%) -- 0.96 SB/G | Since: 74G, 32-for-53 (60.4%) -- 0.43 SB/G

PERFECT MATCH: Entering Friday's series opener against the Louisville Bats, the RailRiders have the International League's second-best ERA at 4.60. A year ago, a 4.60 ERA would have ranked last in the league. The strength of the pitching staff has in large part to do with the ability for the RailRiders to strikeout their opponents, second in the league with 10.0 K/9 (907 K in 813.1 IP). Unlike the Columbus Clippers- who lead the IL in strikeouts as an offense with 10.2 K/G -- the Louisville Bats are towards the middle of the pack offensively with 810 K in 97G (8.4 K/G). The RailRiders pitching staff struck out 50 batters over 36.0 IP to begin the series.

NOT-SO-SWEET 16: The RailRiders took the first two games of the four-game series from the Columbus Clippers before splitting the last two games Wednesday/Thursday. With Thursday's win, the RailRiders are at 15 games above .500 for the fifth time this season, but have yet to break through to get to 16 games above .500. They first got to 15 games above .500 June 23 with a win over the Durham Bulls that made them 44-29, but have now gone just 12-12 in the 24 games since.

A QUICK PROJECTION: Thursday evening featured a third win in four days by the RailRiders (56-41, .577) and a win by the team closest to them in the IL North standings, the Buffalo Bisons (51-46, .526). Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has 43 games to go in the regular season and holds a 5.0-game lead on the Bisons for first place after hitting the All-Star break with a 5.5-game lead. That means if the RailRiders were to go 22-21 (.512) the rest of the way, the Bisons would need to go 27-16 (.628) to catch them in the division. These two teams play four games over four days at PNC Field to wrap-up the regular season leading into Labor Day.

