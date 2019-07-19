The Office Night with 'Stanley' Is July 31

The Red Wings celebrate one of the greatest tv shows of all time on July 31 when the Wings face Scranton. Leslie David Baker, aka Stanley Hudson, highlights the Wings first-ever "The Office" Night. Gates will open at 6pm with first pitch at 7:05pm.

Baker will sign autographs and pose for photos in the Red Wings Hall of Fame from 6-6:40pm and again from 7:15-8pm. Fans wishing to meet the crossword puzzle aficionado will need to purchase an additional ticket once inside the gates. Autograph tickets will be $10, photo tickets will be $10 and a combo ticket (photo + autograph) will be $15. Fans can purchase these tickets at a table that will be set up in the middle of the line.

Of course, we couldn't have Stanley Hudson here and not have a Pretzel Day. "The Works" pretzel which includes all 18 toppings: sweet glaze, cinnamon sugar, chocolate, white chocolate, fudge, M&M's, caramel dip, mint chips, chocolate chips, marshmallows, nuts, toffee nuts, coconut, peanut butter drizzle, Oreo's, sprinkles, cotton candy bits and powdered sugar will be served.

Other food specials include the Big Tuna Sub (all white meat tuna with toppings of your choice) at Altobelli Deli, Scott's Tots (sweet potato tater tots topped with marshmallow, honey mustard or confectionary sugar) at Batter Up, The Nard Dog (1/4 pound pop open Zweigle's with baked beans, bacon and meat hot sauce) at Sup Dog and a Meredith Mule (locally distilled vodka from Black Button) at The Dugout Bar.

Head out to Poor Richards Pub up the third base concourse before the game for a pre-game concert from Scrantonicity 2, performing all your favorite songs from The Police.

The evening will also include the Icelandic sport of Flonkerton, a push-up challenge, crossword puzzles, Scott's Tots t-shirts, CPR training, Dundies and of course all of your favorite clips from the show.

