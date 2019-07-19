RailRiders Tipped by Louisville Comeback
July 19, 2019 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, Pa. - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell in the series opener against the Louisville Bats 8-6 Friday evening at PNC Field. Brody Koerner pitched 7.2 scoreless innings for the RailRiders, the longest outing of the season for a Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter, but Louisville rallied late and plated two runs in the tenth to take the series opener.
The RailRiders opened the offense with a Trey Amburgey home run to centerfield in the bottom of the second for a 1-0 lead.
Koerner battled Vladimir Gutierrez throughout the night. The Bats starter scattered three hits over six innings with four strikeouts and two walks.
With two outs in the bottom of the seventh against reliever Eric Stout, Breyvic Valera walked, Amburgey singled and Ryan McBroom walked to load the bases. Justin Grimm, making his Louisville debut, went full on Zack Zehner. The RailRiders designated hitter followed with a grand slam to give the RailRiders a 5-0 edge over the Bats. Zehner has nine RBIs in his last three games.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre plated another run in the bottom of the eighth, thanks to four wild pitches by Grimm, bringing the score to 6-0.
In the top of the ninth, the Bats rallied for six runs to tie the game, including five against Dan Jennings, who made his RailRiders debut. Lousiville hit four home runs in the inning, tying a franchise record set on June 16, 2000.
The RailRiders pushed the winning run into scoring position in the bottom of the ninth but could not score against R.J. Alaniz, sending the game into extra innings.
In the top of the tenth, Blake Trahan knocked a bases loaded, two-run single, giving Louisville an 8-6 lead. The RailRiders put the tying run on in the bottom half of the inning but could not complete a rally.
J.P Feyereisen (7-1) took the loss while Alaniz (1-0) garnered the win.
The RailRiders will continue the series against the Louisville Friday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
56-42
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from July 19, 2019
- Tribe Comeback Falters against Bulls in Extra Innings - Indianapolis Indians
- Hoekstra and Unroe Achieve Firsts as Stripers Beat Rochester - Gwinnett Stripers
- Wings Drop Opener in Gwinnett 8-4 Friday - Rochester Red Wings
- Topsy-turvy game favors Tides - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- RailRiders Tipped by Louisville Comeback - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Tides Climb out of 7-0 Hole to Win 9-7 - Norfolk Tides
- Knights Edged in Pawtucket 4-3 - Charlotte Knights
- Bats Defeat RailRiders 8-6 in Extraordinary Comeback Fashion - Louisville Bats
- Mets Win Series Opener over Mud Hens, 2-1, on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Smith Spins Six Shutout Innings En Route to Victory - Pawtucket Red Sox
- Toledo on Short End of Pitchers' Duel - Toledo Mud Hens
- Former Bisons C Brian Dorsett Elected as 101st Member of the Buffalo Baseball Hall of Fame - Buffalo Bisons
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (48-48) vs. Durham Bulls (58-40) - Indianapolis Indians
- Game Notes: Louisville Bats (37-60) at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (56-41) - Louisville Bats
- DBAP, DAP to Host Long Ball/RBI Regional Championship - Durham Bulls
- Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo vs. Columbus (7:05 p.m.) - Buffalo Bisons
- SWB Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- A Bisons Game at Sahlen Field Is the Perfect Way for Fans to 'Beat the Heat' this Weekend - Buffalo Bisons
- The Office Night with 'Stanley' Is July 31 - Rochester Red Wings
- Major Attraction: Inside Minor League Promotions - OSC Original by Tom Ando
- Major Attraction: Inside Minor League Promotions - OSC Original by Tom Ando
- Major Attraction: Inside Minor League Promotions - OSC Original by Tom Ando
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Stories
- RailRiders Tipped by Louisville Comeback
- SWB Game Notes
- RailRiders take 3-of-4 from IL West leaders to begin seven-game homestand
- Christmas (Vacation Night) Coming Later this Month
- SWB Game Notes