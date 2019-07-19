Wings Drop Opener in Gwinnett 8-4 Friday

Despite homers from Jimmy Kerrigan and Jaylin Davis, the Red Wings lost 8-4 to the wild card-leading Gwinnett Stripers Friday night at Coolray Field.

The Stripers - the top scoring offense in the league - built a 4-0 lead off Wings starter Drew Hutchison through four innings.

But, as they've done much of the season, the Wings (48-50) battled back to tie the game with a four spot in the sixth. Kerrigan got the scoring started with a solo home run. After Wilin Rosario doubled home Nick Gordon to trim the lead in half, Jaylin Davis hit a two-run homer to pull the Wings even at 4-4. The homer for Davis was his 13th of the season with Rochester in just 31 games at Triple-A.

Gwinnett would answer right back in the bottom of the sixth as Luis Marte and Travis Demeritte each picked up RBI singles to move the Stripers back in front, 6-4. The Stripers would tack on two more of Gabriel Moya in the eighth inning.

Hutchison took the loss allowing six runs on 10 hits in 5.1 innings.

Sam Clay made his Red Wings and Triple-A debut after being summoned from Pensacola earlier in the day. The southpaw looked good striking out five in 1.2 scoreless innings.

Every hitter in the Gwinnett lineup picked up at least one hit.

Gordon, Rosario and Davis each had two-hit nights for Rochester.

The Wings and Stripers continue their series Saturday night at 6:05pm from Coolray Field.

