A Bisons Game at Sahlen Field Is the Perfect Way for Fans to 'Beat the Heat' this Weekend

For a while, the hottest thing in Western New York was the Buffalo Bisons team. Now that summer has caught up to the Herd, the Bisons are reminding fans that Sahlen Field is the perfect place to cool off during this weekend's heatwave.

Here are the many ways fans can beat the heat by being at the ballpark this weekend!

Buffalo's Natural Air Conditioning Unit, Lake Erie often cools the downtown area, including Sahlen Field, as much as 5-8 degrees or more compared to inland. With WNY's predominant southwest winds, Lake Erie assists in dropping the mercury for those cooler summer nights downtown!

There are 3,100 Shaded Seats available at Sahlen Field, under the ballpark's club level. And since there's never a bad seat in the house, there's plenty of room to catch all the action of a Bisons game in the shade. Not to mention, the majority of the first base side is in the shade before first pitch on night games like tonight's Honda fridaynightbash!® (7 p.m.) and Saturday's "Labatturday' Night (6 p.m.).

FREE Sunscreen is available at all Bisons games, thanks to our good friends at Roswell Park Cancer Institute. There are five "Sunscreen Dispensers' located throughout the main concourse for fans to protect themselves from the sun.

For all games this weekend, the Bisons have adjusted their carry-in policy so that fans can bring in additional factory-sealed bottles of water to ensure they stay hydrated at the ballpark. This weekend only, fans will also be permitted to bring in soft fabric lunch cooler bags (no hard coolers) into the ballpark to keep your water cold, but are reminded that all bags are subject to search.

Sno Cones will be only $2.00 for all games this weekend, giving fans the chance to cool off with a treat. The team will also set up a "Ballpark Breeze Station,' utilizing ballpark fans to give you a quick way to cool down.

Ballpark Gift Shop will also feature Special Pricing on Select Team Caps, including the team's new Buffalo Wings cap, to give fans a way to shade their faces and keep their eyes on the action on the field!

Weekend Promotions

The Bisons host the Columbus Clippers for a huge weekend series between two teams battling for postseason positioning. Sahlen Field will host a Honda fridaynightbash!® with Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour and postgame Fireworks (7 p.m.) and "Blue Jays Weekend,' presented by Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino, with an autograph session with Blue Jays greats Devon White and Duane Ward on Saturday (6 p.m.) and a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Bobblehead Giveaway on Sunday (1 p.m.), compliments of AXA Advisors.

