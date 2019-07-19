DBAP, DAP to Host Long Ball/RBI Regional Championship

July 19, 2019 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release





DURHAM, NC - Durham Bulls Athletic Park and Durham Athletic Park are hosting the Long Ball RBI Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament from July 19 through 21, with the Junior Division and Senior Division championship games taking place at the DBAP at 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on July 21, respectively.

The Long Ball program operates under the umbrella of Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities (RBI), a Major League Baseball initiative designed to give young people from underserved and diverse communities the opportunity to play baseball and softball, and all participants range in age from 13 to 18. RBI leagues aim to motivate participants to stay in school and pursue post-secondary education, and school attendance/performance is a requirement for joining and remaining on RBI teams.

"We're extremely excited for the DBAP, DAP and Durham to host this regional tournament," said Bulls Assistant General Manager, Operations Scott Strickland. "The Long Ball program is instrumental in not only growing the game of baseball, but also giving teenagers a safe, educational place to learn the game. We're happy Durham can play a role in these player's development."

Durham has been affiliated with RBI since 2012, and this year marks the first time the city is hosting the regional tournament. 10 teams will compete in the Junior Division, and seven teams will compete in the Senior Division.

The Bulls return to the DBAP for a six-game homestand on Tuesday, July 23. Single-game tickets and group outings are available now at durhambulls.com, or by calling the Mako Medical Ticket Office at 919.956.BULL.

