Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo vs. Columbus (7:05 p.m.)

July 19, 2019 | 7:05 p.m. ET | Sahlen Field | Buffalo, NY | Game # 98| Home Game # 50

BUFFALO BISONS (51-46, 2nd, -5.0 North) vs COLUMBUS CLIPPERS (57-39, 1st, +9.0 West)

RHP Conor Fisk (2-5, 6.05) vs. RHP Mitch Talbot (2-2, 7.16)

Radio: ESPN 1520 AM, TuneIn App, Bisons.com TV: MiLB.tv

Today's Game

This evening, the Bisons take on the Columbus Clippers in the first game of a three-game series. The Herd will hit the road next week for a six-game road trip to Charlotte and Durham. Buffalo then returns to Sahlen Field for a brief two-game series against their foes up the 90, the Rochester Red Wings.

Yesterday's Game: BUF 0, CHA 6

Buffalo was held to just six hits in the game with two coming from 1B Rowdy Tellez. White Sox prospect OF Luis Robert blasted two home runs, both coming within his first three at-bats.

Columbus Clippers (0-0)

Buffalo and Columbus are meeting for the first of two regular season series. After the matchup at Sahlen Field this week, the two teams will square off at Huntington Park August 9-11.

Today's Starter

RHP Conor Fisk makes his tenth start of the season tonight and sixth in his last seven appearances. The righty was taxed with six runs on five hits in his last start on 7/12 in Pawtucket. Fisk has thrown at least 3.0 innings in seven of his nine starts coming into tonight's matchup.

Rowdy Tellez

1B Rowdy Tellez collected his first multi-hit game since being optioned down from Toronto. The slugging first baseman is hitting .250 (3-12) in four games with the Herd. Tellez has also struckout just two times in the four games as well.

Andy Burns

INF Andy Burns extended his hitting streak to six games with a double on Thursday. Burns is hitting .368 (7-19) in that span and has also been on-base in 15 consecutive games dating back to June 29.

Richard Urena

INF Richard Urena picked up the only other extra-base hit in the loss, with a double of his own. Urena finished the game going 1-3 and now has a a five-game hitting streak (6-18, .333).

Blue Jays Weekend

This Saturday and Sunday will be the annual Blue Jays Weekend. On Saturday, Toronto legends Devon White and Duane Ward will be signing autographs. There will also be lucky seat Blue Jays Ticket Giveaways and Autographed Baseball Giveaways every inning. Sunday afternoon's game will feature a bobblehead of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and a special appearance by Blue Jays mascot ACE.

Blue Jays Update

Toronto (36-62) was held to just two hits in their 5-0 loss to the Red Sox on Thursday afternoon. LHP Thomas Pannone threw 4.1 innings in the loss after arriving in Boston in the early hours of Thursday. RHP Marcus Stroman faces RHP Jordan Zimmermann in the first game of the series in the Motor City against the Detroit Tigers. First pitch at Comerica Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

