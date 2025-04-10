Tonight's Game Delayed to 7:30

April 10, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







Eugene, OR - The Emeralds have announced that tonight's game has been delayed until 7:30 PM. First pitch was originally scheduled for 6:35 PM. Further updates will be posted on the Emeralds social media accounts.

For ticket assistance, you can call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.

