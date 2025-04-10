Brown Dazzles in Debut, But Indians Fall 8-4

April 10, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







McCade Brown was unhittable in his High-A debut, but a bullpen meltdown doomed the Indians as they fell to the C's, 8-4, in front of 1,661 fans at Avista Stadium for Book Club Night.

TOP PERFORMERS

Brown struck out the side in the first and finished with six K's over three scoreless innings-tied for his longest outing since undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2022. The big right-hander didn't allow a baserunner while flashing an upper-90s fastball against an overmatched Vancouver lineup.

Jared Thomas, Aidan Longwell, and Cole Messina each picked up a pair of base hits in the loss.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (1-2), Redband (0-1), OFT (0-0), Cafecitos (0-0), King Carl (1-0), Star Wars (0-0), Greys (0-0), Oat Milkers (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Thursday, April 10th vs. Vancouver - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)

Vancouver RHP Grant Rogers (0-0, 0.00) vs. Spokane LHP Michael Prosecky (0-1, 6.00)

Promotion - Golf Night presented by Pacific Golf and Turf & 105.7 Now FM: It's Masters Week! Purchase a limited-edition Spokane Indians Golf Driver Head Cover with a special ticket package offer. Quantities are limited! Try the homestand special Augusta Burger at the concessions stand! Plus, enter for your chance to win golf prizes at the game.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.