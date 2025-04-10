Brown Dazzles in Debut, But Indians Fall 8-4
April 10, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)
Spokane Indians News Release
McCade Brown was unhittable in his High-A debut, but a bullpen meltdown doomed the Indians as they fell to the C's, 8-4, in front of 1,661 fans at Avista Stadium for Book Club Night.
TOP PERFORMERS
Brown struck out the side in the first and finished with six K's over three scoreless innings-tied for his longest outing since undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2022. The big right-hander didn't allow a baserunner while flashing an upper-90s fastball against an overmatched Vancouver lineup.
Jared Thomas, Aidan Longwell, and Cole Messina each picked up a pair of base hits in the loss.
JERSEY WATCH: Primary (1-2), Redband (0-1), OFT (0-0), Cafecitos (0-0), King Carl (1-0), Star Wars (0-0), Greys (0-0), Oat Milkers (0-0)
NEXT HOME GAME: Thursday, April 10th vs. Vancouver - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)
Vancouver RHP Grant Rogers (0-0, 0.00) vs. Spokane LHP Michael Prosecky (0-1, 6.00)
Promotion - Golf Night presented by Pacific Golf and Turf & 105.7 Now FM: It's Masters Week! Purchase a limited-edition Spokane Indians Golf Driver Head Cover with a special ticket package offer. Quantities are limited! Try the homestand special Augusta Burger at the concessions stand! Plus, enter for your chance to win golf prizes at the game.
