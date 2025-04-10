2025 C's Promos: Even More Fun at the Nat

April 10, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - The remainder of the 2025 Vancouver Canadians Promotional Schedule has been revealed in advance of Opening Night at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium on Tuesday, April 15. Joining the promos that were announced in February are a laundry list of giveaways, the return of the Saturday Matin-Eh, a mascot party, a visit from a Canadian baseball great and more themed fun.

With at least one giveaway planned for every homestand this season, there is sure to be something for everyone waiting for them at the gate. The entire giveaway schedule features:

April 15 - Magnet Schedule

Apri 16 - RBC Pop Socket

April 20 - Throwback Toque

April 30 - RBC Notebook and Pen

May 4 - Light Sword

May 14 - RBC Bag

May 18 - Dasan Brown Bobblehead

May 28 - RBC Seat Cushion

June 1 - Bob Brown Bear Stuffie

June 14 - Davis Schneider Bobblehead

June 15 - Chef's Apron

June 28 - Custom Marvel Comic Book

June 29 - Steward Berroa Bobblehead

July 1 - C's Bucket Hat

July 20 - Chef Wasabi Headband

July 22 - Pride Button

July 24 - Christmas Stocking

July 26 - Cowboy Hat

July 27 - Mini Fan

August 10 - Crossbody Bag

August 24 - Kid's Lunch Bag

September 7 - C's Puzzle

We'll kick-off the four-game Lumberjack jersey slate with the return of the Saturday Matin-"Eh" on April 19 at 1:05 p.m. The team will debut their new flannel-inspired look and any fan who wears plaid to the ballpark that day will receive a 50% ticket discount when purchasing in person at the box office.

C's mascot Bob Brown Bear will celebrate his birthday on Sunday, June 1 as part of a White Spot Family Fun Sunday. A roster of his mascot friends in attendance will include representatives from the Vancouver Warriors, Vancouver Giants, White Spot and more.

Former big leaguer and North Delta Blue Jay James Paxton - who tossed the only no-hitter by a Canadian in Canada on May 8, 2018 in Toronto - will be making a special appearance at the ballpark on September 4. Fans can meet "Big Maple" as he signs autographs and takes photos with his fellow British Columbians.

Joining previously announced theme nights are 80s Night (May 1), Main Street Hipster Night (June 24), the return of the Malmo Oat Milkers (July 19), Fortis BC Safety Day (August 8) and College Night (September 6).

The 2025 home schedule kicks off on Tuesday, April 15 with Opening Night at The Nat and continues all summer long. For tickets to all 66 home games and more information, visit CanadiansBaseball.com or call 604-872-5232.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.