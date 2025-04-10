Cijntje Makes Funko Field Debut

April 10, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

EVERETT, WA: The Everett AquaSox pitching staff could not find an answer for the Hillsboro Hops' offense as the AquaSox fell, 13-6, in game two of the six-game series between the Pacific Northwest teams.

The Hops jumped ahead to an early five-run lead before the AquaSox plated their first run in the bottom of the third inning. With Anthony Donofrio standing on third base, Michael Arroyo smashed a deep single off of the right field wall to break Hillsboro's shutout. The next inning, the Hops scored four more runs to extend their lead 9-1.

Everett added another run the following inning. The Frogs loaded the bases courtesy of a pair of walks and a double hit by Milkar Perez, and Axel Sanchez drew a walk to plate a run. One batter later, Arroyo was hit by a pitch to cut the Hops' lead to six runs. The rally would conclude there, though, as a diving stop by Hillsboro first baseman Ben McLaughlin silenced the scoring threat.

Hillsboro's Jackson Feltner would nullify the impact of one of the runs, hitting a solo home run in the top of the fifth inning to stack the Hops' run total into the double-digits. The Hops concluded their scoring in the top of the seventh inning, adding three more runs to increase their lead to 13-3.

Everett added their fourth run in the bottom of the seventh inning courtesy of an RBI single hit by catcher Josh Caron, the Seattle Mariners' No. 21 prospect. To conclude the scoring affairs, Lazaro Montes smacked a two-run triple to the right field corner in the bottom of the ninth inning. It was Montes second triple of the season. Hillsboro would secure the final out three batters later, wrapping up their 13-6 victory.

From the mound, switch-handed pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje made his Funko Field debut, recording a pair of punchouts throwing from the left side. Jordan Jackson tossed 1.1 scoreless innings and tallied one strikeout, and Perez, playing out of position, threw a scoreless top of the ninth inning.

