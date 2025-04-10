Emeralds Win Via Walkoff for the 2nd Consecutive Year

April 10, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene, OR - The Emeralds won in walkoff fashion on opening night for the 2nd straight season. Last year, it was Onil Perez who was the 9th inning hero. This year, Charlie Szykowny was able to send the fans home happy with a 10th inning victory.

The Dust Devils got the scoring started in tonight's game with an RBI-SIngle that scored Ben Gobbel on the play. It didn't take long however for the Ems to answer back. Bo Davidson singled on a line drive out to left field that scored both Scott Bandura and Cole Foster.

Things quieted down over the next few frames before Ortiz tied up the game with his 2nd RBI of the night in the top of the 6th. In the 7th, The Dust Devils took the lead once again as Gobbel doubled to give them a 3-2 lead.

In the bottom of the 9th, Cole Foster blasted a game-tying home run. It was Foster's first home run of the season, and it couldn't have come at a more clutch time. After suffering a walkoff defeat in the Emeralds last game, Marques Johnson shut down the Dust Devils in the top of the 10th inning. He ended up getting the victory in tonight's game.

To start the bottom of the 10th, James Tibbs III grounded out and Jonah Cox was able to advance into third base. That brought up Charlie Szykowny, who battled at the plate before hitting a deep sacrifice fly out to the right field to bring home the winning run.

The Ems have now had thrilling victories on opening night for 2 consecutive seasons. The Ems move to 2-2 on the season and they'll be back in action tomorrow night at 6:35 PM.

