Big Innings Boost C's to Win at Spokane

April 10, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

SPOKANE, WA - The Canadians scored five runs in the sixth and three more in the seventh to beat the Spokane Indians [COL] 8-4 Wednesday night at Avista Stadium.

Spokane used three hits and two C's errors in the bottom of the third to score a trio of unearned runs, but #11 Blue Jays prospect Fernando Perez was otherwise solid in his High-A debut. The right-hander went four innings, scattered five hits, struck out one and didn't walk a batter. He threw 44 pitches, 32 of them for strikes.

Vancouver erased the deficit in the sixth after the bottom of the order sparked a rally. Alex Stone - in the eight hole - started the inning with a single and promptly scored when Jacob Wetzel bashed his first homer since joining the Blue Jays organization via the Rule 5 Draft at the end of last year. Consecutive singles from Adrian Pinto, Arjun Nimmala and Sean Keys loaded the bases for Je'Von Ward, whose single drove in the tying run. A bases-loaded walk issued to Brennan Orf and a run-scoring groundout off the bat of Eddie MIcheletti made it 5-3 Canadians after five and a half.

Another big inning followed in the seventh. Wetzel and Pinto walked for Nimmala, who doubled a run in for his second RBI of the year. An error on the play allowed another run to score. Keys added to the lead with an RBI double of his own and when the dust settled it was 8-3 Canadians.

With Perez out of the game, Kevin Miranda (W, 1-0) tossed three innings of relief and allowed one run on three hits with no walks and four Ks. Bo Bonds got the final six outs to secure the win.

The C's are back above .500 at 3-2. They have outscored opponents 27-19 this season. Four hitters - Pinto, Nimmala, Keys and Wetzel - had two knocks apiece. Top prospect Nimmala is tied for the league lead with seven hits. Ward walked twice and leads the league with nine free passes in four games played.

Right-hander Grant Rogers will look to build on his strong season debut when he takes the ball tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m. in game three of the six-game set.

