2025 C's Promos: Even More Fun at the Nat
April 10, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)
Vancouver Canadians News Release
VANCOUVER, BC - The remainder of the 2025 Vancouver Canadians Promotional Schedule has been revealed in advance of Opening Night at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium on Tuesday, April 15. Joining the
promos that were announced in February are a laundry list of giveaways, the return of the Saturday Matin-Eh, a mascot party, a visit from a Canadian baseball great and more themed fun.
With at least one giveaway planned for every homestand this season, there is sure to be something for everyone waiting for them at the gate. The entire giveaway schedule features:
April 15 - Magnet Schedule
Apri 16 - RBC Pop Socket
April 20 - Throwback Toque
April 30 - RBC Notebook and Pen
May 4 - Light Sword
May 14 - RBC Bag
May 18 - Dasan Brown Bobblehead
May 28 - RBC Seat Cushion
June 1 - Bob Brown Bear Stuffie
June 14 - Davis Schneider Bobblehead
June 15 - Chef's Apron
June 28 - Custom Marvel Comic Book
June 29 - Steward Berroa Bobblehead
July 1 - C's Bucket Hat
July 20 - Chef Wasabi Headband
July 22 - Pride Button
July 24 - Christmas Stocking
July 26 - Cowboy Hat
July 27 - Mini Fan
August 10 - Crossbody Bag
August 24 - Kid's Lunch Bag
September 7 - C's Puzzle
We'll kick-off the four-game Lumberjack jersey slate with the return of the Saturday Matin-"Eh" on April 19 at 1:05 p.m. The team will debut their new flannel-inspired look and any fan who wears plaid to the ballpark that day will receive a 50% ticket discount when purchasing in person at the box office.
C's mascot Bob Brown Bear will celebrate his birthday on Sunday, June 1 as part of a White Spot Family Fun Sunday. A roster of his mascot friends in attendance will include representatives from the Vancouver Warriors, Vancouver Giants, White Spot and more.
Former big leaguer and North Delta Blue Jay James Paxton - who tossed the only no-hitter by a Canadian in Canada on May 8, 2018 in Toronto - will be making a special appearance at the ballpark on September 4. Fans can meet "Big Maple" as he signs autographs and takes photos with his fellow British Columbians.
Joining previously announced theme nights are 80s Night (May 1), Main Street Hipster Night (June 24), the return of the Malmo Oat Milkers (July 19), Fortis BC Safety Day (August 8) and College Night (September 6).
The 2025 home schedule kicks off on Tuesday, April 15 with Opening Night at The Nat and continues all summer long. For tickets to all 66 home games and more information, visit CanadiansBaseball.com or call 604-872-5232.
