Tom Hamilton Named Heartlanders President

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders announced Tom Hamilton has been named President of the Iowa Heartlanders. As President, Hamilton will be responsible for the management, growth, promotion and day-to-day operations of the Iowa Heartlanders. An Iowa City native, Hamilton spent 33 years working for Hy-Vee and helped develop the local franchise in Coralville as Store Director.

Brian McKenna has stepped aside in his role as team President as part of the move. McKenna was an integral part of the launch of the Heartlanders and was hired as the President for the team's inaugural season, helping the club get off the ground strong with a growing and passionate fanbase. With this foundation in place, the Heartlanders are poised for an excellent 2022-23 season as the team continues to grow the sport of hockey in Eastern Iowa.

President Tom Hamilton: "After 33 years with Hy-Vee and being back in my hometown, I never dreamed I'd have the privilege and honor to be a part a new challenge that's this exciting. Heartlanders pride just keeps growing in this town and there's more great things to come. I'd like to thank Dean MacDonald, Glenn Stanford and Brian McKenna for their assistance in helping to make my transition seamless."

Dean MacDonald, Chair of Deacon Sports and Entertainment: "We are excited to enter this second phase of growth with the Iowa Heartlanders by welcoming Tom to the Deacon Sports and Entertainment family. Tom's relationships with local businesses and partners throughout Eastern Iowa will be a tremendous asset as the Heartlanders build upon a tremendous first season in Coralville. Additionally, we would like to thank Brian McKenna for his excellent work during the team's inaugural season; Brian's expertise and knowledge helped make the Heartlanders a source of entertainment in a market that continues to develop a strong passion for hockey."

Brian McKenna: "The timing is right to transition to local leadership. Tom's knowledge of the community will allow him to lead the growth of the fan base and to broaden the ties of the team on a local and regional basis. I would also like to thank Dean and Glenn for bringing the Heartlanders to Iowa and allowing me to be part of the inaugural season."

The Heartlanders will announce the team's schedule for the 2022-23 season in the coming weeks. Rose Club season ticket memberships, partial plans and group tickets are available for the upcoming season by calling 319-569-GOAL and visiting iowaheartlanders.com.

