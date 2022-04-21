Low Scores Two as Royals Edge Mariners in Playoff Series Opener

April 21, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, defeated the Maine Mariners, 3-2, Wednesday, Apr. 20 at Santander Arena in the opening game of the Divisional Semifinal round of the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Royals goaltender Logan Flodell saved 28 of 30 shots faced while Mariners goalie Stefanos Lekkas saved 33 of 36 shots.

Reading controlled the pace of play and rightfully scored the game's opening goal 13:06 into the first period. On the power play, Patrick Bajkov received a feed from Patrick McNally and snapped a wrist shot on net that deflected off of Kenny Hausinger's stick past Lekkas' blocker. Hausinger's first professional playoff goal provided Reading an early lead at the end of the first period, 1-0.

Reading outshot the Mariners 17-8 in the second period. Brayden Low converted with a pair of goals on two of his three shots in the game to extend the Royals' lead to three goals heading into the third period, 3-0. Brad Morrison and Jacob Pritchard earned assists on Low's first and second goal respectively while Frank DiChiara was credited with the primary assist on both goals.

Kirk MacDonald & Brayden Low speak with the media after the Royals 3-2 win over Maine on Apr. 20, 2022: https://youtu.be/lPdRrttO2ew

Maine was limited in quality shot opportunities by the Royals' strong defensive play and puck possession until an extra attacker came on the ice for the Mariners. Trailing by three goals, Maine pulled Lekkas from his net to bring an extra attacker on with over five minutes remaining in regulation. Zach Malatesta and Nick Master each scored to cut the Royals' lead to one goal with 44 seconds remaining in regulation.

A hooking penalty called on Thomas Ebbing provided the Mariners a 6-on-4 man advantage attack in the final 37 seconds of the third period. The Royals, however, prevented the late game comeback from Maine with a pair of clears by Trevor Gooch and Mason Millman as time expired to seal the home ice victory for Reading.

The Royals continue their 2022 Kelly Cup playoff run against the Maine Mariners in game two of the Divisional Semifinal round Friday, Apr. 22, at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

PLAYOFF GAME TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW!

Buy tickets HERE: www.royalshockey.com/promotions

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 21, 2022

Low Scores Two as Royals Edge Mariners in Playoff Series Opener - Reading Royals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.