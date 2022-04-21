Gladiators Stumble in Game 1
April 21, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Atlanta Gladiators (0-1) couldn't hold off the Jacksonville Icemen (1-0) in Game 1 of the Division Semifinal at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena and fell 3-2. Sanghoon Shin and Derek Nesbitt recorded Atlanta's tallies in the defeat.
First Star: Brendan Harris (JAX) - two goals
Second Star: Francois Brassard (JAX) - 24 saves
Third Star: Ian McKinnon (JAX) - goal
Sanghoon Shin scored Atlanta's first goal in the postseason since 2018 when he stole the puck at center ice, jumped free on a breakaway, and buried the puck past Jacksonville's Francois Brassard in the first period (10:41).
The Icemen responded later in the second when Ara Nazarian found Ian McKinnon in the slot, and McKinnon fired a wrist shot into the top left corner (17:39).
Nearing the end of a stagnant second period, Derek Nesbitt jammed the puck past Brassard on the short side to return the lead to Atlanta (17:22).
Brendan Harris came alive in the third period for the Icemen and lit the lamp just over a minute into the frame (1:07). Just over three minutes later, Harris struck again by deflecting a shot past Atlanta's Chris Nell to give Jacksonville their first lead of the game (4:24).
Brassard displayed his prowess as the ECHL's Goaltender of the Year by denying Atlanta with several third-period save to keep the Glads off the board late in the third.
The Gladiators take on the Icemen again tomorrow in Game 2 of the Division Semifinal round at 7:00 PM at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.
