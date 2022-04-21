Gladiators Stumble in Game 1

April 21, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Atlanta Gladiators (0-1) couldn't hold off the Jacksonville Icemen (1-0) in Game 1 of the Division Semifinal at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena and fell 3-2. Sanghoon Shin and Derek Nesbitt recorded Atlanta's tallies in the defeat.

First Star: Brendan Harris (JAX) - two goals

Second Star: Francois Brassard (JAX) - 24 saves

Third Star: Ian McKinnon (JAX) - goal

Sanghoon Shin scored Atlanta's first goal in the postseason since 2018 when he stole the puck at center ice, jumped free on a breakaway, and buried the puck past Jacksonville's Francois Brassard in the first period (10:41).

The Icemen responded later in the second when Ara Nazarian found Ian McKinnon in the slot, and McKinnon fired a wrist shot into the top left corner (17:39).

Nearing the end of a stagnant second period, Derek Nesbitt jammed the puck past Brassard on the short side to return the lead to Atlanta (17:22).

Brendan Harris came alive in the third period for the Icemen and lit the lamp just over a minute into the frame (1:07). Just over three minutes later, Harris struck again by deflecting a shot past Atlanta's Chris Nell to give Jacksonville their first lead of the game (4:24).

Brassard displayed his prowess as the ECHL's Goaltender of the Year by denying Atlanta with several third-period save to keep the Glads off the board late in the third.

The Gladiators take on the Icemen again tomorrow in Game 2 of the Division Semifinal round at 7:00 PM at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.