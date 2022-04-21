Shepard Re-Assigned to Bears

April 21, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that goaltender Hunter Shepard has been re-assigned to Hershey by Washington to finish out the season.

Shepard, 26, was sent to Charleston four times this season and appeared in 23 games for the Stingrays, posting a record of 12-9-2 with a 2.88 goals against average, a 0.917 save percentage, and two shutouts. The netminder was most recently assigned to South Carolina on March 8th and started in 13 of the Stingrays final 18 games to finish out the season. Additionally, the 6-foot-1, 215-pound goaltender has played in nine games for Hershey, posting a 5-3-0 record with a 2.06 goals against average, a 0.922 save percentage, and one shutout. Shepard also spent time with the Capitals taxi squad after signing a two-year deal with Washington this past offseason.

The Cohasset, Minn., native split the last two seasons between South Carolina and Hershey, helping guide the Stingrays to a Kelly Cup Finals appearance last year. In 21 games with the Rays last year, Shepard posted a 12-6-2 record to go along with a 2.55 goals against average and .922 save percentage. With the Bears last season, Shepard appeared in three games and boasted a .969 save percentage and 1.00 goals against average.

Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.